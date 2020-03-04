While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Yuma County, health officials are taking a proactive approach to sharing information with the public, launching a webpage specific to the illness.
Kevin Tunell, Yuma County public information officer, said that the website and webinars are the best place to access what information Yuma County has and for residents to ask specific questions about the virus and what local procedures are in place.
“We’ve all been very busy, (the Public Health Services Department) has been busy, taking calls from public health professionals from the state, from the CDC,” he said. “On top of regular duties, we’re taking on the work of keeping the community informed and keeping them from being stressed, which a lot of people are right now.”
The webpage includes prevention methods recommended by county health officials, as well as tips to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.
The webpage also includes links to webinars for businesses and public entities hosted by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The webinars will be live, allowing participants to ask questions and get direct answers, and will be held today through Friday.
Each webinar is focused on providing information for specific categories: law enforcement employees, K-12 school employees, college and university employees, healthcare facility employees, businesses, and people who work as healthcare providers or first responders.
The webinars will be recorded and made accessible through the webpage after they take place.
The webpage can be found at www.TinyURL.com/YumaCoronaVirus.
It can also be accessed by going to https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/ and clicking the banner at the top of the website.