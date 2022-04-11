March has come and gone again, but not without some amazing news for Yuma County’s youngest scientists. On March 10, nearly 100 awards were given to students and educators at the 2022 Southern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair (SARSEF).
Every year, an average of 2,000 projects are entered and over $100,000 in prizes, trips and scholarships are awarded. After an intense week of judging and interviews, lucky students receive grand awards that range from first through third place by school and grade range as well as overall top awards and sponsored awards that are given by fair sponsors. Of these winners, some will have the opportunity to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May.
But no matter whether their students will be advancing beyond SARSEF, the results for Yuma County paint a clear picture: Yuma is home to plenty of promising scientists for the future. Here’s what a few of their teachers had to say about the SARSEF process.
Alfred Santos, Harvest Preparatory Academy
Alfred Santos teaches biology and earth science at HPA, and he also oversees an afterschool research club that allows students the opportunity to go in-depth with their scientific exploration.
He explained that preparations began eight months ago in anticipation of the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo, where they took home Best of Show, in addition to SARSEF and beyond.
“I’ve been really an advocate of science and technology and this year I decided to have a research club,” he said. “I chose 16 exceptional students to work on their research. We’ve been working the past eight months preparing them for their interviews. That club really helped the students be prepared whenever they have to join a competition.”
Santos and the students felt that their hard work paid off: combined, they took home 22 sponsored awards, 11 grand awards and six top awards. Additionally, three students will be advancing to ISEF in Atlanta, Georgia this May. Santos stated that only the top nine students at SARSEF were selected for the opportunity.
“For the three students that are going to ISEF, one of them is Christopher Miranda,” Santos said. “He worked with algae that can survive in a Martian environment. Second is Ashley Valencia. She developed a toothpaste from the native plants found in developing countries to help people in those countries fight tooth decay. Third is Julianna Serna-Ortiz. She created a bioplastic from invasive algae in California.”
Santos concluded that the process has been a great one overall and that the time spent preparing has helped the students the most.
“It’s long and difficult work,” he said. “They’re very passionate. They really want this. Now, they’re waiting for ISEF and are preparing for it.”
The trip to ISEF will be five days and SARSEF is paying for everything. To make it even nicer, Santos was also awarded with a Champion Educator award and HPA was honored as a top school, but he considers it only a bonus as his main goal is “to set my students for success.”
Patricia Garcia, Cibola
High School
Patricia Garcia is a science teacher at Cibola High School and she’s proud to say that her students have not only participated in SARSEF, they’ve been involved in the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair, SARSEF’s STAR lab, the Arizona Junior Science and Humanities Symposia and soon, ISEF too.
“SARSEF has been one of the biggest driving forces to help motivate students to explore STEM topics in their learning,” Garcia said. “I am humbled by the amount of time, work, resources and passion that the SARSEF community of Arizona is willing to give to our youth. Margaret Wilch has been supporting our Yuma Union High School Science Educators for several years now and has been key to our success. SARSEF allows the adult scientist to connect, support and inspire our future scientists.”
Garcia’s students prepare very early in the school year as they explore their favorite research topics and master STEM-related academic concepts. Garcia finds the best reward in seeing her students grow as a result of this work, but she’s also humbled to be recognized as a Champion Educator by SARSEF.
“This year many students felt passionate about finding solutions to environmental issues on our planet,” she added. “Many chose to apply chemistry processes to filter water, others chose to investigate the effects on pollution on plants and animals.”
But most excitingly for Cibola, Savannah Botello will be competing at ISEF after having been awarded first place in her category from AZSEF.
Vicki Peterson, Woodard Jr. High School
Vicki Peterson has been teaching science for at least 12 years now. For her entire career, she taught at Rancho Viejo Elementary until it was no longer Rancho Viejo. Since then, she’s been teaching at Woodard and ever since she learned of SARSEF, she’s had students compete in both SARSEF and the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo.
“Yuma County’s expo has fourth through 12th grade projects and SARSEF has Kindergarten through 12th,” she said. “It’s a huge competition. The kids love it. I love taking students to that event because it motivates even the kids who aren’t the most motivated and once they go, they work hard to go again and again.”
This year, Peterson brought only two projects compared to the regular 15 of years past, but she’s proud of the work her students have accomplished.
“I’m so proud of them because they worked so hard and stuck with it,” she said. “One student has an extremely rare medical condition I have never heard of and he wanted to investigate the effect of heat levels or temperatures on him with that condition.’
She noted that this student is athletic and plays lots of sports. He also has his levels checked every three months or so. In hotter months, his levels would get high which prompted him to do research on the effects of heat stress on salt-wasting congenital adrenal hyperplasia. He found it hadn’t been studied before, so he collected his medical data from the last six years and weather data from when he exercised in the heat.
“I literally got goosebumps and tears in my eyes because this is so meaningful for this child,” Peterson said. “He has had the opportunity to share it at the fairs and his mom sent the project slides to the endocrinologist who now wants to publish it in the newsletter for the foundation he’s on for that condition. I’m so happy for him; he’s getting the word out. His end goal is there’s this particular shot that if people with the condition are in distress, they can be given that. Ambulances in only 15 out of 50 states carry that shot, so he wants to change that. I’ve never had something so important. My students do very interesting and very important things, but not on that level for a 6th grader.”02
Peterson was also recognized by SARSEF. Although she was very surprised to be named a Champion Educator, she can only guess that her involvement with SARSEF over the years has played a role. Given that Peterson is also in the running for Teacher of the Year, the recognition may not be so surprising, but being named a Champion Educator means a lot to her.
MariAnn Slater, St. Francis
of Assisi Catholic School
MariAnn Slater teaches both science and religion at the middle school level for St. Francis, and after a successful first year in 2021, she’s happy to report her students have achieved success again with 17 grand awards–the most placings from all of Yuma County’s schools.
Slater noticed lots of drive from last year coming into this year. Students were very excited to start the science fair, but Slater was even more excited for them to really undergo the scientific method.
“Most importantly, the point of a science fair is to explore your authentic curiosities and find the answer to it and do it scientifically at that,” she said. “My students complete the scientific method from start to finish. I don’t allow them to pick from a book; I want to encourage their curiosity! And they excitedly share what they find out along the way. It’s very exciting to see the kids so excited.”
Slater considers herself privileged to have a front-row seat to her students’ brilliance and authentic curiosities. Their interests were widely varied.
“Of the ones that placed, two eighth graders placed first: Coco [Moreno] and Taryn [Stevenson],” she said. “Coco, she was very interested in ecology and [after a field trip we took at the beginning of the year,] she took an interest to some work with invasive plants. Taryn built onto a project she did last year and took it to the next level (the project involved memory retention and the usefulness of highlighting). That’s the point of science: building onto curiosity.”
Slater’s students who placed second and above will also be competing in the Broadcom MASTERS, a national competition in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for middle school students. Her students also won sponsored awards and Slater herself was recognized with an Educator Advocate award from SARSEF.
“I have a very humble teacher,” said Principal Veronica Lopez. “She was Educator Advocate of Science and Engineering so we’re very proud of her as well. Her ability to lead kids through a science fair project and for St. Francis has been incredible. She’d spend lots of hours before school and at recess time talking to kids.”
Slater also noted that she collaborated with other teachers to help her students: English teacher Jennifer Casanova helped students with their APA papers for their projects and computer teacher Everett McKinney helped with graphing.
As students are already discussing building onto their projects during summer break, St. Francis is excited for the next year ahead.
Tamara Van Sickle and Jennifer Kaste, Gowan Science Academy
Tamara Van Sickle teaches Innovation at Gowan Science Academy and focuses on STEM integration while Jennifer Kaste teaches Creativity Class, an art-based and coding-based elective for Kindergarten through eighth grade. Together, the teachers have helped their students make it to SARSEF and the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo.
“We had our school fair at Gowan and this year’s participation numbers were better than last year because it wasn’t virtual I think,” Van Sickle said. “We had students at our school turn in projects from Kindergarten to eighth grade. We decided to send students to SARSEF because it gives younger students a really good chance to share our scientific studies outside the school.”
Because SARSEF was digital, Van Sickle mentioned that preparation was more time-consuming, but everyone was really excited to have had the awards ceremony in person at Tucson’s Reid Park. Before that big day, students had spent a lot of time preparing for their interviews, where they had the chance to speak with up to five judges over Zoom.
“One of the nice things this year is that because we as a school have really embraced Zoom, we were able to meet with families to talk about projects,” Kaste said. “That really encouraged family togetherness.”
This year, Van Sickle and Kaste noted that they had the most number of allowed students participating in SARSEF and that it’s been especially nice for Kindergarteners and first graders as well as students interested in mathematics projects that they couldn’t have entered in Yuma County’s expo.
According to Van Sickle and Kaste, their students were doing projects on utilizing native knowledge about a plant species to help with skin infections and working with different biostimulants to increase crop yields among other things. Students also had opportunities to speak with experts such as math professors and veterinarians. Their parents found it especially meaningful for their students.
“I think science fairs in general have a bad rap and I really want to change the stigma for everyone in our community,” Van Sickle said. “It’s a great experience; there are always teachers who are willing to help even in our times.”
The cherry on top? Multiple students won awards and Kaste was honored as an Educator Advocate.
To see all of Yuma County’s projects in SARSEF, visit https://virtualfair.sarsef.org/exhibit-hall/
, but here’s how everyone in the county placed.
The following results are grand awards by school, but students won additional sponsored awards and top awards.
ELEMENTARY
Gowan Science Academy
Rory Pond, 1st Place
Liv Kaynak, 2nd Place
Mesquite Elementary School
Kaylee Clor, 1st Place
Emma Hough, 3rd Place
Leilani McComisky, 3rd Place
Raphe Sherfield, 3rd Place
MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL
Cibola High School
Savannah Botello, 1st Place
Quinn Nemeth, 1st Place
Amritjot Singh, 1st Place
Cole Steinmetz, 2nd Place
Brenna Aspinwall, 3rd Place
Hailey Chulamorkodt, 3rd Place
Gowan Science Academy
Melanie Moore, 1st Place
Samantha Chulamorkodt, 1st Place
Erick Figueroa Orozco, 2nd Place
Aiden Daniel, 3rd Place
Harvest Preparatory Academy
Josselyn Hernandez, 1st Place
Christopher Miranda, 1st Place
Andrea Romero, 1st Place
Julianna Serna-Ortiz, 1st Place
Ashley Valencia, 1st Place
Itzel Bustos, 2nd Place
Ana Navarro, 2nd Place
Hannah Tapia, 2nd place
Mercedes Castro, Shantee Thomas, 3rd Place
Julissa Ceballos, Miranda Ruiz, 3rd Place
Jimena Uribe Lin, 3rd Place
San Luis High School
Itzel Andrade, Jesus Cadena, 2nd place
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School
Coco Moreno, 1st Place
Taryn Stevenson, 1st Place
Lucas Freeman, 2nd Place
Kelsie Harrison, 2nd Place
Ramsey Harrison, 2nd Place
Mauricio Hernandez, 2nd Place
Eamon McCallen, 2nd Place
Maria Mexia, 2nd Place
Olivia Taylor, 2nd Place
Isabella Alvarez, 3rd Place
Kianna Alvarez, 3rd Place
McKenzie Avelar, 3rd Place
Natalie Chavez, 3rd Place
Aiden Evangelista, 3rd Place
Giada Freeman, 3rd Place
Kiley Nguyen, 3rd Place
Emily Olsen, 3rd Place
Woodard Junior High School
Alexis Batres, 3rd Place
TEACHER AWARDS
SARSEF Champion Educator of Science and Engineering
Alfred Santos, Harvest Preparatory Academy
Patricia Garcia, Cibola High School
Vicki Peterson, Woodard Jr. High School
SARSEF Educator Advocate of Science and Engineering
Heather Madrigal, San Luis High School
Jennifer Kaste, Gowan Science Academy
MariAnn Slater, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.