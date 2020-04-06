As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders.
If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Luis Alvarez, male, 53. Height 5 feet 7 inches, 131 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Nobody.” Tattoos: girl in bathing suit on the back, monster ape on the right shoulder, Chinese symbols on the neck, tribal designs on the right wrist, left arm and chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus Cazarez Jr., male, 31. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 108 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted burglary in the second degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Sabrina Renee Desarno, female, 25. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 110 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Sabrina Foreman. Tattoos: flowers, Roman numerals and “No lies, Just Love” on the arms, and unknown markings on the face and chest. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of solicitation to commit shoplifting, a Class 6 felony.
• Anival Diaz-Moreno, male, 34. Black hair, green eyes. Tattoos: “Diaz” on the back and right forearm, pictures of people on the chest, and “LA” on the right leg. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, a Class 2 felony.