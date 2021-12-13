As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
Sally Jo SedigLany
- , female, 28. Height 5’4”, weight 140. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Sally Cedig-Lany; Sally Jo Lany; Sally Jo Sedig. Tattoos: Right forearm; Right calf; Left arm; Abdomen. Scars: Left eye; Forehead. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.
Dominick Dean Roberts
- , male, 24. Height 5’6”, weight 140. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Dom Roberts. Tattoo: Abdomen personal scripture. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Theft of Means of Transportation, a class four felony.
Kenneth W. McDonald
- , male, 63. Height 5’8”, weight 165. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kenneth Wayne McDonald. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony.
Kelly D. Tinsley, male, 65. Height 5’8”, weight 190. Gray hair, blue eyes. Alias: David Milton Holt; Kelly David Tinsely; William Elliot Tinsley; William Edward Tinsley. Tattoos: Right arm wolf; Left arm castle. Scar: Abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.