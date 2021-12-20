As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
- Justin Rion Beachy:
- male, 32. Height 5’10”, weight 185. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Rion Beachy; Rion Justin Beachy. Tattoos: Upper right arm dove, Bible with verse, praying hands; Upper left arm gears, pumps; Right forearm “In loving memory Garrett Jason”; Right thigh “White Pride”, skull; Right left fish, flowers; Right knee Batman logo; Right hand “Only God”; Right arm full sleeve; Neck “AZ”, face, stars, heart with a ribbon “mom”; Left forearm planets; Left thigh total honor, engine turbo; Left calf Budweiser logo, woman’s face, Cardinals logo, star, skull, microphone, ASU Sparky; Left arm full sleeve; Chest “Self made”, smoke, skulls, Marilyn Monroe face, Rabbi with tommy gun, “KMK”, marijuana leaf, 2 iron crosses, Free Mason symbol; Back “Beachy “, woman holding bottle and cigarette, “Fhaters”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Theft of Means of Transportation, a class three felony.
• Gilbert Sandoval: Male, 61. Height 5’7”, weight 159. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gilbert Isidor Sandoval Jr; Gilbert Isidro Sandoval; Gilbert Isidro Sandoval. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony.
• Alondra Hernandez Valdez: Female, 24. Height 5’2”, weight 176. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Theft, a class three felony.
• Anthony Robert Duran: Male, 25. Height 5’10”, weight 161. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Duran. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Aggravated Assault per Domestic Violence, a class three felony.