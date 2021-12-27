As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Donald James Nelson, male, 54. Height 6’0”, weight 182. Brown hair, blue eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Misconduct Involving Weapons.
• Juan Torres, male, 31. Height 6’0”, weight 280. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Face “Maria”; Neck “Jaanai”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.
• Eugene Sanchez, male, 24. Height 5’4”, weight 138. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Right forearm “W”, “Christine”, “97”; Left forearm image of rosary, star and State of Arizona, “Sanchez”, “Badboy”, “Angi”; Back “23”; Abdomen “Y”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony.
• Luis Alonso Espinoza, male, 36. Height 5’9”, weight 190. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Luis Alonso Espinoza Sabori. Tattoos: Right forearm “Brianda”, “Espinoza”; Right shoulder Aztec warrior; Right arm “L”; Left forearm eagle; Left arm “E”; Chest praying hands, “Catalina”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Aggravated Assault per Domestic Violence, a class four felony.