As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
- Gregorio Hernandez, male, 31. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 203 pounds. Black hair, black eyes. Alias: Gregorio Cyril Hernandez. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: failure to confirm identity, a class six felony.
- Jesus Jose Cabrera Avila, male, 37. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 184 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jesus Jose Avila; Jose Jesus Cabrera; Jose Cervantes. Tattoos: Right arm “Mexicali”, “Jesus”; Left forearm “Family”, “Guillermo”, “Carlos”, “Gaby”, “Reina”; Left arm “Avila”, 333, “Cachanilla”, “Cabrera”, “Darlene” with owl, Mexican eagle with flag; Chest dragon, 3 birds. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: aggravated assault, a class three felony and criminal trespass in the First Degree, a class six undesignated felony.
- Summer Rose Hrostowski Frank, female, 29. Height 5 feet, 8 inches, weight 237 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Summer Rose Frank; Summer Rose Hrostowski. Tattoo: Left breast rose. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: possession of drug paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony.
- Fabian Ramon Ramirez Navarrete, male, 28. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 149 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Fabian Navarrete; Fabian Ramirez. Tattoos: Right forearm Aztec skull and woman; Right hand “Hecho en Mexico”; Right finger “Diluvina, Claudia, Diana”; Neck “Laura”; Left forearm “Ramirez”, star; Left hand star; Left finger “Fabian, Lisa”; Chest “St. Jiovanna”, marijuana leaf. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony and attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a class five felony.