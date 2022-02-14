As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Julieanna Summer Marie Santos, female, 23. Height 5’4”, weight 123. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Juliana Santos; Julieanna Marie Santos; Julieanna Summer Santos; Julieanna Santos; Julieanna S. Santos. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a class five felony and Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, a class three felony.
• Thaddeus Leon, male, 27. Height 6’2”, weight 200. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Thaddeus Darius Leon; Thadues Darius Leon; Leon D. Thaddeus. Tattoos: Right hand heart with a beat and music symbol, music note around wrist; Right arm unfinished piano; Left arm unfinished skull; Right ear Japanese symbol. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drug Involving Methamphetamine, a class five felony and Attempted Aggravated Assault per Domestic Violence, a class five felony.
• Daniel Harris, male, 34. Height 5’5”, weight 132. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Daniel Frank Harris; Tiny Harris; Eric Miller; Eric Dwane Miller. Tattoos: Right forearm skulls, “Unique”; Right hand skull, “Unique”; Left forearm Seahawk logo, “RIP Al Johnson”; Left hand red star, “Boss”; Face Left eye 3 dots; Right eye star; Abdomen “Devious”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Aggravated Assault, a class four felony.
• Jesse Anthony Uvalles, male, 39. Height 5’6”, weight 191. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bug Uvalles; Jesse Uvalles. Tattoos: Neck “Erica”; Left wrist 3 dots; Left leg WS. Scar: Forehead. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Aggravated Assault, a class five felony.