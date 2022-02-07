As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Dora Maria Salazar, female, 32. Height 4’9”, weight 110. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dora Maria Salas Salazar. Tattoos: Right hand rose with heartbeat; Right arm “Sisters”; Right ankle heart; Left hand “Q”; Left ankle heart; Chest “Always and Forever”. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a class six undesignated felony.
• James E. Flint, male, 57. Height 5’11”, weight 190. Brown hair, blue eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony.
• Tara Francis Contreras, female, 34. Height 5’6”, weight 156. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Tara Frances Contrares; Frances Hill; Seria. Tattoos: Right wrist “Roots”; Right hip Playboy bunny; Neck “Serio”; Right leg animal tracks, feathers; Back butterfly, angel, “Felicitas”, “George”, “Anthony”, “Amaru”; Abdomen “Contreras”. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a class five felony.
• Jesus Manuel Fonseca Jr, male, 42. Height 5’6”, weight 145. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jesus Ibanez Fonseca; Jesus Manuel Yanez Fonseca; Jesus Fonsecalbanez; Jesus Fonseca-Ibanez; Jesus Ibanez Fonseca; Jesus Fonseca Ibanez; Jesus Ibanez; Jesus Fonseca I. Ibanez; Jesus Manuel Ybanez. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.