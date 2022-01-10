As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
- Sean R. Meixsell,
- male, 46. Height 5’9”, weight 173. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Sean Robert Meixsell. Tattoos: Right leg “F”; Right arm full sleeve; Neck clover, flame, “Dawn Marie”; Left leg “Cops”, flame, Celtic cross; Left hand 3 leaf clover; Left ring finger “Dawn”; Left arm full sleeve; Back “Meixsell”; Abdomen “FFor Luck”. Scar: Left leg; Left buttock. Missing right thumb. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.
- Marion Bradford,
- female, 32. Height 5’5”, weight 170. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mare; Marion Elizabeth Bradford Jr; Marion Elizabeth Brandford. Tattoos: Right forearm “Fear No Man”, “Sally Baxter”; Right wrist “Sally”; Left forearm frog, 3 stars, 3 dots, “Be a B”; Left wrist “James”. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony
- Maria N. Lopez, female, 30. Height 5’2”, weight 136. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gloria Lepe; Maria N. Lepe; Maria Naomi Lopez; Moemi Lepe Maria; Noemi Lopez Maria; Maria Trejo; Maria Valenzuela. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Aggravated Assault, a class six felony and Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a class six felony.
- Derek Scott Lakey, male, 52. Height 6’8”, weight 280. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Derick Lakey. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs For Sale, a class three felony.