As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
Isiah Andrew Simon, male, 30. Height 5’9”, weight 230. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: Left ankle Converse symbol. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Misconduct Involving Weapons, a class five felony.
Salvador Ariesto Quiroz, male, 44. Height 5’5”, weight 145. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Sal Alvares; Sal Alvarez; Sal Ariesto; Francisco Guzman; Sal Quiroz; Aristeo Salvador. Tattoos: Upper right arm “Fresno”; Upper left arm “E.S.” , East Side; Right wrist brass knuckles, tiger paw prints; Left finger paw prints; Chest “Thug life”, “M”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.
Walter James Hogan, male, 59. Height 6’0”, weight 165. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Cornell Davis; Cornell James Davis Jr; Ernest Davis Jr; Myron Davis; Darren Hogan; Darren Lyn Hogan; Pierre Hogan; Walter James Hogan Jr; Darren Lyn Hogan; Pierre Jogan; Darren Lynn Sanders. Tattoos: Right forearm “Jasmine”; Right arm “Cash Money”; Left arm “Sheldon”, “Tee”, “AJ”; Chest “Louise”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Escape in the Second Degree, a class five felony.
Priscilla Alarcon, female, 29. Height 5’5”, weight 200. Black hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Resisting Arrest, a class six felony and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony.