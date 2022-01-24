As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Robert James Stockton, male, 32. Height 5’11”, weight 200. Brown hair, green eyes. Tattoos: Right shoulder “AZ”; Right arm “R & L”; Left arm “R & L”; Back “Stockton.” His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drug, a class five felony.
• Javiance Daishon Morris, male, 29. Height 6’1”, weight 180. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Morris Javiance. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.
- Kristina Louise Yeo,
- female, 34. Height 5’3”, weight 254. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Right calf Playboy bunny, “Fabien”; Neck “Elias”; Chest “El Nombre The”, “I am not the one b”; Back “Your Name”, Dannika”, “FAll Men”. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine), a class four felony.
• Eduardo Venegas, male, 26. Height 5’10”, weight 140. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Right forearm image of daughter; Right arm “Christine”, image of Aztec warrior; Left forearm half sleeve; Abdomen “Venegas”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a class four felony.