As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Carlos Arnoldo Alvarez, male, 44. Height 5’7”, weight 198. Black hair, brown eyes. Scar: abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Theft, a class five felony.
• Margaret Lisa Perez, female, 35. Height 5’4”, weight 166. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoo: Left ankle heart with tear drop. Mole: Right cheek. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony.
• Loran Terrance Wood, male, 23. Height 5’9”, weight 190. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Loran Mikell Wood, Loran Michael Wood; Terrance Mikell Wood. Tattoo: Face. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six undesignated felony.
• Brian Anthony Cueto, male, 34. Height 6’1”, weight 180. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Brian Anthony Queto. Tattoos: Right shoulder cloud; Right hand 3 dots; Right ankle unknown symbol; Chest skull, Jeremiah 32:27; Abdomen puzzle piece. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class four felony and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.