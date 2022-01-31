As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
- Cierra Faye Kirby, female, 28. Height 5’2”, weight 165. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six undesignated felony and Aggravated Assault (DV), a class six undesignated felony.
- Alfred Garcia, male, 51. Height 5’7”, weight 185. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Freddieg; X. Freddieg; Alfred Villanueva Garcia; Alfress Garcia; Freddy G. Garcia. Tattoos: Right arm “Pride”, “Faith”; Left arm “Brown”, “Salvation”. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Misconduct Involving Weapon, a class five felony.
- Jacklyn Cesina Stevens, female, 30. Height 5’1”, weight 160. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Right arm heart-o-gram, “Sheila”, cross with rose, “Nekota”; Left wrist stars; Left arm grim reaper, “Jayce”; Chest “Abel Batts”, stars. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Child Abuse, a class five felony.
- James Mitchell Arviso, male, 53. Height 5’10”, weight 185. Gray hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jaime Arviso; Jamie Mitchell Arviso; M. Mitchell Arviso. Tattoos: Right forearm happy and sad masks, stars, “Sun Star”; Right elbow ornamental cross; Right leg cross, heart, “MR”; Right arm heart with peace sign, 3 roses, 2 teardrops; Neck 2 roses, “B”, “Monique”; Left forearm 2 females, roses; Left leg rose, peacock; Left hand “Jaime”; Left finger 4 dots on knuckles; Left arm praying hands, roses, skull; Left ankle rose; Forehead skull. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, a class two felony.