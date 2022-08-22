As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.

Jennifer Marie Richards, 43. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 138 pounds. Blonde hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jennifer Marie, Jennifer M. Richards. Scars on the right leg and left hand. Her probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you