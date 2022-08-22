As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jennifer Marie Richards, 43. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 138 pounds. Blonde hair, brown eyes. Alias: Jennifer Marie, Jennifer M. Richards. Scars on the right leg and left hand. Her probation violation is for the conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.
• Kenneth Ray Moffitt, 39. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 265 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kenneth Moffit. His probation violation is for the conviction of theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony.
• Sabrina Kuntz, 43. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 190 pounds. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Sabrina Webb, Sabrina Lee Kuntz, Sabrina L. Webb, Sabrina Wills, Sabrina Lee Wills, Sabrinna Lee Wills, Sabrina WillsKuntz, Sabrina L. Wills-Kuntz. Tattoos: devil and a heart on the right arm, dog paw and tribal rose on the neck, Winnie the Pooh on the left arm. Pierced lip and piercing near the eye. Her violation is for the conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Teena Marie Hernandez, 40. Height 5 feet 1 inches, weight 175 pounds. Red hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Teena Hernandez, Teena M. Hernandez. Tattoos: red star on the right ear, ribbon on the right arm, “Hernandez” on the neck and a flame on the left arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.