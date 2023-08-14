As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Kyndra Angela Reyes, female, 28. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 133 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kyndra Phillips, Kendra Angela Phillips. Tattoos: “Tereza” on the left foot, “Rafael 3-13-14” with a heart on the chest, “Marlaya” on the chest, dreamcatcher on the left side of the torso, flowers on the chest and a cat on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Jaime Rodriguez Jr., male, 26. Height 6 feet, weight 180 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Rafael Murietta, Chamuko Rodriguez, Jamie Rodriguez Rodriguez. Tattoos: “Z” on the upper right arm; “A” and “Sandra” on the upper left arm, skull and smoke and “Rodriguez” on the right forearm; “one” on the middle finger; “love” on the index finger; cross with prayer inside left forearm; “You” on the left wrist; and two stars on the chest Scar: dog bite and burn mark on the left forearm His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 5 felony.
• Henry Alberto Valdez-Perez, male, 31. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 147 pounds. Brown hair. Brown eyes. Alias: Joe Marquez Lopez, Henry Alberto Oseguera, Henry Alberto Oseguerda, Henry Perez Lopez, Henry Adalbert Perz Osegueda. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Zarieya Gilmore, female, 23. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 145 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Criminal Damage, a Class 6 felony.