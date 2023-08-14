As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Kyndra Angela Reyes, female, 28. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 133 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kyndra Phillips, Kendra Angela Phillips. Tattoos: “Tereza” on the left foot, “Rafael 3-13-14” with a heart on the chest, “Marlaya” on the chest, dreamcatcher on the left side of the torso, flowers on the chest and a cat on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you