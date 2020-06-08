As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Anthony Bojorquez Gutierrez, male, 21. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alfredo Gutierrez. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Lucio Guerrero Lopez, male, 35. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 148 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Aliases: “Little Tripper,” “Joker.” Tattoos: Numerous on both legs, arms and head. His probation violation is for the original conviction of burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Ronald Douglas Yates, male, 52. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 175 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Unknown markings on both arms, both legs, chest and back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Manuel Alejandro Perez, male, 28. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 155 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Alejandro Ortiz. Tattoos: “Family” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal trespassing in the first degree, a Class 6 felony.