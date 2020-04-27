As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Manuel Guerrero III, male, 19. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 230 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: music notes on the right ear, "Peep" on the right forearm, Japanese symbol on the right arm and "Love" on the chest. His probation violation Right ear – music notes, right forearm – “Peep”, right arm – Japanese symbol, chest – “Love”. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 5 felony.
• Reece James Griner IV. male, 42. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: moon on the right forearm and a sun on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Ramona Rose Gonzalez, female, 30. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Ramona Hernandez. Tattoos: "Remedy" on the neck, a flower on teh shoulder and "Serenity" on the right leg. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Duane Richard Okeefe, male, 62. Height 5 feet’8 inches, weight 156. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Duane Thomas Okeefe. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.