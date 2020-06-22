As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Stephanie Jacqueline Rus, female, 29. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 125 poiunds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: “Christopher” on the left forearm and “Lavander” on the right shoulder. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony.
• Daniel John Cannon, male, 24. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony.
• Keiona Charity Rose, female, 30. Height 5 feet 1 inch, weight 305 pounds Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Lanuel” on the left arm; “Forever Native,” roses and heart on the right upper arm, and “Clowny” on the right wrist. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of disorderly conduct per domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Nicholas Owens, male, 29. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony.