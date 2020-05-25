As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Miguel Jose Nieto, male, 23. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 172 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Miguel Almanaza. Tattoos: a star, bat and unknown markings of the face; “Gema” and unknown markings on the neck; teardrops on the shoulders; “NS Gang” on the right hand, and “Gema” on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Obed Adrian Siqueiros, male, 27. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “A” on the neck. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal trespassing in the first degree, a Class 6 felony.
• Jaime Kim Turner Jr., male, 26. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 201 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Katrina,” “Z” and crosses on the face; unknown markings on the neck; “Jeanette” on the left arm, and “Alyiah” on the right arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Virgilio Perez, male, 22. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Virgilio Velez, Virgilio Velez Perez III, Virgilio Valencia, Virgilio Jr. Tattoos: “Perez” on the left forearm and “Y” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony.