As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
- Michael James Henry Howerton, male, 38. Height 5’11”. Weight, 168. Brown hair. Brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Theft, a class three felony.
- David Corrales Navarro, male, 46. Height 5’6”. Weight, 103. Brown hair. Green eyes. Alias: David Navarro Corrales. Tattoos: multiple unknown tattoos. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony.
- Jose D Briseno, male, 43. Height 5’3”. Weight, 150. Brown hair. Brown eyes. Alias: Jose Briseno Duran, Jose Duran Briseno, Jose B Briseno-Duran, Jose Briseno Duran. Tattoos: “Jeremiah” right forearm, “Ezekiel” left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a class 5 felony.
- Lisette Nicole Meza, female, 37. Height 5’1”. Weight, 145. Brown hair. Brown eyes. Alias: Lisete Nichole Meza, Lisette Nichol Meza, Lizett Meza, Lisette N. Meza. Tattoos: “Meza” right shoulder, “Lorenzo” right arm, cross and ribbon “RIP Robert Anthony” left shoulder, “Juanita” left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class six felony.