As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Enrique Garcia, male, 30. Height 6 feet, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Scars on the right forearm, right wrist, left forearm and left wrist. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Jollene Faith Garcia, female 26. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 195 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: J Garcia, Jollene Garcia, Jollene F. Garcia. Her probation violation is for the conviction of criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Chase Aaron Troy, male, 28. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 175 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Spanky Troy. Tattoos: image of a female on the right forearm; image of two women on the right thigh; “Try” on the right hand, “100,” image of a female and an image of a rose on the neck; “Me” on the left hand; image of roses on the left arm; image of the Yuma County crest on the head; “Corey” on the chest; “Troy” on the back, and “Yuma” on the abdomen. Pierced tongue. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Fabian Morales, male, 32. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 120 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.