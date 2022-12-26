As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Adrian Delgado Parada, male, 21. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 150 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Adrian Delgado, Adrian Parada Delgado, Adrian Delgado Parada, Adrian Delgado-Parada. Scar on the Right hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Manuel Villa Jr., male, 42. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 167 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Junior, Junior Villa, Manuel R. Villa, Manuel Bonilla Jr. Villa, Manuel Jr. Villa, Manuel Villa, Manuel Bonilla Villa, Octavio Villa, Psyko Villa, Rebel Villa. Tattoo: “Villa” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Alondra Hernandez Valdez, female, 25. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Theft, a Class 3 felony.
• Joseph Michael Garcia, male, 34. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 164. ight 164. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Joseph Garcia. Tattoos: “Garcia” on the right forearm, roses, skulls and “J” on the right hand, cross on the right cheek, “G” and “Kiley” on the left hand and a spade on the left cheek. His probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drugs, a Class 3 felony.