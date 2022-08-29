As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Bianca Roxann Macias, female, 28. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 156 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bianca Belle Macias, Bianca RoxannBelle Macias, Dianca Roxann Macias. Tattoo on the Chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Gilbert Aaron Quintana Sena, male, 34. Height 6 feet, weight 185 pounds. Red hair, green eyes. Alias: Gilbert Aaron, Gilbert Michael, Gilbert Aaron Quintana, Gilbert Michael Quintana, Gilbert Aaron QuintanaSena Jr, Gilbert Sena, Gilbert Michael Sena. Tattoos: Phoenix bird and “Maddie” on the right hand; full sleeve on the right arm; tattoos on the neck; full sleeve on the left arm; “Blessed,” “Anette” and a paper airplane on the face; “Sena” on the back; “S” on the right wrist, “A” on the left wrist, and “Off the Wall” on the chest. His probation violation is for the conviction of promoting prison contraband, a Class 2 felony.
• Liza Beairsto, 38. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 130 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Scar on the neck. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Jonathan Francisco Bohanon, male, 29. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 264 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Menace Bohanon, Jonathacn F. BohanNon, Jonathon Francisco Bohanon. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.