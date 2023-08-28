As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Eduardo Castillo Ramirez, male, 68. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 151 pounds. Gay hair, brown eyes. Alias: Eddie Ramirez, Eddie Castillo Ramirez, Eduardo C. Ramirez, Eduardo Ramirez, Edward Ramirez, Edwardo Castillo Ramirez Tattoos: dragon tattoo on the right arm; peacock faces on the left arm; “Eduardo,” cross with demon and “Elvira” on the chest, and a horse on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 4 felony.
• Juan Francisco Cortez, male, 27. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 155 pounds. Weight 155. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Juan F. Cortez. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Kara Marie Mikulas, female, 33. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 136 pounds. Blonde hair, green eyes. Alias: Kara M. Mikulas, Kara Marie Mikulas, Kara Mari Mikulas, Mari Kara Mikulas. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Ramona Emerson, female, 26. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: dragon tattoo on the right forearm, “crybaby” and red panda on the right wrist, flowers on the right shoulder, honeycomb heart on the right hand, “sesh” on the left arm, mandala flower on the left hand,” and “emerson” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Endangerment a Class 6 felony, and Driving Under the Influence, a Class 1 misdemeanor.