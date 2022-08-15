As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Brandon Roy Ewing, 36. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
• Julio Cesar Cortez. 39. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 210 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Flexin” and a heart on the face, a cross on the neck, “Misunderstood” on the head and tattoos of hands on the chest. He has pierced ears. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Alondra Hernandez Valdez, 24. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of theft, a Class 3 felony.
• Mary Cruz, 39. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Dolores Cruz, Maria Cruz. Tattoos: “Leslie” and “Sophia” on the right wrist; hummingbird on the right shoulder; spade and stars on the right leg; “Gabriela” on the left wrist; Tazmanian devil, “Maria,” “Jose,” “Michael” and “Cynthia” on the left leg; “Raymond” and stars on the left arm, and “Ella” and “Emma” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.