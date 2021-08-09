As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Rogelio R. Tafolla, male, 43. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Rogelio Rangel Tafoya; Rogelio Tafoya. Tattoos: “Tafolla” on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Anival Diaz Moreno, male, 35. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 240 pounds. Black hair, green eyes. Alias: Anival Moreno. Tattoos: “Diaz” on the right forearm, “LA” on the right leg, picture of parents on the chest and “Diaz” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, a Class 2 felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony.
• Jesse Garcia, male, 37. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 170 pounds. Brown eyes, brown hair. Alias: Lil Serious. Jesse Minus, Jesse Garcia Molina, Jesse Molina, Lil Serio. Tattoos: three dots on the right wrist, “Lil Serious” and outline of state of California on the neck, three dots on the left wrist, “Serio” on the left middle finger and “Garcia” on the back. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Ashley M. Gillispie, female, 41. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 94 pounds. Blonde hair, green eyes. Alias: Ashley May Harper, Ashley May Gillespie, Ashley Harper. Tattoos: cross on the left leg, and “#1 Bitch” on lower back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.