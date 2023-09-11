As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
- Deja Marie Norman, female, 23. Height 5’5”. Weight 179. Black hair. Brown eyes. Alias: D. Canion, Deja Canion, Deja Marie Canion, De’Ja Marie Canion, Deja Marie Canion Norman, Deja Canion Norman, Deja-Marie Canion Norman. Tattoos: “Rashawn” right leg, “Royal” right arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Instrument, a class six felony.
- Donovan James Assude, male, 19, Height 5’9”. Weight 160. Black hairs. Brown eyes. Alias: Donovan J. Assude, DJ. Tattoo: “Hustle in Motivate” on left forearm. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Endangerment, a class six felony.
- Carmen Maldonado, female, 34. Height 5’7”. Weight 250. Brown hair. Brown eyes. Alias: Carmen U Maldonado, Carmen Maldonado-Urtuzuastiqui, Carmen Urtuzuastiqui-Maldonado Tattoos: infinity symbol-right wrist, dog paws-right hand, rose-neck, Chinese symbol-left wrist, cheetah print-left thigh, Hello Kitty-left shoulder, 3 colored flowers-right side chest, “Montana”-left side breast, “angel”-back, roses, queen of heart-arm, “Maldonado”, “Ariztlan”-arm, yin and yang symbol-ankle. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.
- Julieanna Summer Marie Santos, female, 24. Height 5’4”. Weight 123. Brown hair. Green eyes. Alias: Juilana Santos, Julieanna Marie Santos, Julieanna Summer Santos, Juleanna Santos, Julieanna S. Santos. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a class five felony.