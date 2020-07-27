As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Laurel Elizabeth David, female, 29. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: White, Laurel, Davis, Laurel. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Rolando Meza, male, 42. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Rolando Meza-Lopez, Rolando Lopez, Rohondo Meza. Tattoos: tribal design on the left arm, and grim reaper, skull and “1-20-95” on the right arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony.
• Boyd Nolan Hill, male, 35. Height 6 feet 5 inches, weight 260 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Native” in old English script on the left forearm and “Pride” on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.
• Tyler Snellings, male, 26. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 155. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Joseph Snellings, Tyler Joseph Schwindt. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.