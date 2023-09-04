As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
- Kenneth Lee Gillespie, male, 44. Height 5 feet 6 inches. Weight 165 pounds. Brown hair. Blue eyes. Alias: Kenneth L. Gillespie, Kenneth Lee Gillespie Jr., Kenney Gillespie, Kenney. Tattoos: skulls right arms, Viking demon on back. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Theft of Means of Transportation a Class 4 felony.
- Kaitlyn Brooke Lupercio, female, 26. Height 5 feet 2 inches. Weight 146 pounds. Brown hair. Brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
- Robert Ramirez, male, 32. Height 5 feet 5 inches. Weight 114 pounds. Brown hair. Brown eyes. Tattoos: thunderbolt on rib cage left side. His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Aggravated Assault, a Class 4 felony.
- Jacob Clinton Windham, male, 36. Height 5 feet 11 inches. Weight 144 pounds. Brown hair. Green eyes. Alias: Jadob C. Windham His probation violation is for the conviction of the following: Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class 5 felony.