As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Carlos Silva Miranda, male, 34. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 165 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Carlos Garcia, Carlos S Miranda, Carlos Miranda, Carlos Miranda-Silva, Carlos Silva-Miranda, Carlos SilvaMiranda. Tattoos: tattoo of money on the right forearm; “B,” “C’Mon” and “Silva” on the neck; “C” on the face; “Hungry” on the left forearm and “Briana” on the left ankle. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.

