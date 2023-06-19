As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Carlos Silva Miranda, male, 34. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 165 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Carlos Garcia, Carlos S Miranda, Carlos Miranda, Carlos Miranda-Silva, Carlos Silva-Miranda, Carlos SilvaMiranda. Tattoos: tattoo of money on the right forearm; “B,” “C’Mon” and “Silva” on the neck; “C” on the face; “Hungry” on the left forearm and “Briana” on the left ankle. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Flora Maria Mancillas-Lopez, female, 28. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 134 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Flor Maria Lopez, Flor Maria LopezMancillas, Flor Maria Lopez-Mancillas, Flor Maria Mancillas, Flor M. MancillasLopez. Tattoos on the shoulder and on both arms. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug for Sale, Class 3 felony.
• Desiree Davis, female, 37. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 272 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Desiree NMN Davis, Dezirae Davis. Tattoos: “SIRE” on the right forearm; two lines with dots on the right wrist; “S Davis” on the right knee; “SC,” “ESR” and “AZ” on the right hand; “A” on the right ankle; dreamcatcher with two feathers on the neck, and three dots on the pinky finger. She has a scar on the right arm. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Shawn Yesslith, male, 37. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 199 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Shawn Yessuth. Tattoos: “Elouise Nez” on the upper right arm, Phoenix bird on the right forearm, “Arizona” on the left arm, Raiders logo on the chest and basketball player on the right ankle. His probation violation is for the conviction of Disorderly Conduct per Domestic Violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor.