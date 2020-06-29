As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Priscilla Alarcon, female, 28. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, black eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Anthony Cachora, male, 21. Height 6 feet, weight 315 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Bear Cachora. Tattoos: “7310” on the left arm, a cross on the left finger and Star Wars emblem on the left leg. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.
• Michelle Annette Valadez, female 27. Height 5 feet, weight 90 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Ruben” on the right arm, “Valadez” on the chest, “Ivon” on the neck and “Arizona” on the left leg. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Justin Victor Widstrand, male, 33. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: medical cross with dove on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.