As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Ninfa Yajaira Teran Ruiz, female, 34. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 188 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes. Alias: Ninfa Yajaira Ruiz, Ninfa Yajaira RuizTeran, Ninfa Yajaira Teran, Ninfa Yahaira Teran, Ninfa Teran, Ninfa Yajaira TeranRuiz, Ninfa Yajaira Teran-Ruiz, Ninfa Yajaira TeraRuiz, Ninfa Peran. Tattoos: “better,” “payasa” and “Lee” on the right wrist; “day” and “Mia” on the left wrist; three stars on the left arm; three hearts on the face; “No matter what, my heart keeps beating” on the chest,” and three roses on the right thigh. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, Class 6 felony.