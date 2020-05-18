As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Susan Allison Russell, female, 37. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 115 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.
• David Marcus Rodriguez, male, 32. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Andrew” and skulls on the right forearm, “Pay Me,” dollar sign and star on the right hands, “D” on the neck, and “Rodriguez” on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Miguel Angel McGhee, male, 37. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Michael McGhee, Mike. Tattoos: “McGhee” on the back, and “Christina” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.
• Bianca Roxann Macias, female, 25. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 156 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: unknown markings on the chest. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.