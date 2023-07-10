As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Francisco Esquivel at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Martin DeLeon Gutierrez Jr., male, 39. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kito, Martin De, Martin G De, Gutuerrez Martin DeLeon, Martin Gutierrez, Martin G DeLeon, Martin DeLeon Jr., Martin Frank DeLeon, Martin Gutierrez DeLeon Jr., Martin Anthony DeLeon Jr., Martin Guiterrez DeLeon, Martin NMN DeLeon Jr., Martin Gutierres DeLeon, Martin Frank DeLeon Jr., Martin Gutierrez, Gregory Sean Tisdale, Tito X. Tattoos: Tattoos on the right shoulder, a full sleeve on the right arm, “todo lo puedo en Cristio que me fortaleze” on the neck, rose on the left wrist, full sleeve on the left arm, “Martin III, Alitta, Cecilla” on the chest, “DeLeon” on the rack, and “Sonora” and star with ribbon on the abdomen. Scar on the left arm. Hs probation violation is for the conviction of attempted criminal damage: a Class 6 felony.