As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Dewayne Dale Thomas, male 45. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 220 pounds. Sandy hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Every Sinner has a Future” on the right forearm and a Steelers logo on the left shoulder. His probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 4 felony, and Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 3 felony.
• Miguel Burciaga, male, 40. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 189 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Angel Miguel Burciaga, Angel Burciaga, Miguel Angel Burciaga, Miguel A. Burciaga, Trece Miguel. Scar on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 3 felony.
• Daniel Ramon Romero, male, 20. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 134 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Daniel Romero, Danyel Roman Romero, Daniel Ramon RomeroAraujo, Daniel RomeroAraujo, Daniel Romero-Araujo. Scars on the right foot and abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of Unlawful Flight from a Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony.
• Marion Bradford, female, 33. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Mare, Marion Elizabeth Bradford Jr., Marion Elizabeth Brandford. Tattoos: “Fear No Man” and “Sally Baxter” on the right forearm, “Sally” on the right wrist “Sally,” frog, three dots, three stars and “Be a Bitch” on the left forearm, and “James” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony.