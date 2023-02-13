As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Dewayne Dale Thomas, male 45. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 220 pounds. Sandy hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Every Sinner has a Future” on the right forearm and a Steelers logo on the left shoulder. His probation violation is for the conviction of Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 4 felony, and Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 3 felony.

