As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Gilberto Escamilla, male, 28. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 157 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony.
• Andrew Bruce Thomas, male, 30. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 298 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Drew Thomas, Andrew Bryce, Thomas Drastyk. Tattoos: “THOMAS” and “I” on the neck, “Kwapa” on the chest, “Karen” on the right arm, “K” on the right shoulder and a tribal seal on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted importation of a narcotic drug, a Class 3 felony.
• Heather Renee Palomares, female, 27. Height 5 feet 3 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Heather Gilmore. Tattoos: “Josiah” and a star on the back, skulls on the right arm and stars on the right foot. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs while a minor present, a Class 6 felony.
• Anthony James Betts, male, 33. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: “X Youngbones,” “X Scrappy” and “Young Boss.” Tattoos: half sleeve on the left arm, “Anthony II” on the right arm and “R” on the right leg. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.