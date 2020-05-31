As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Eleodoro Rodriguez-Soto, male, 34. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: “Lolo” Rodriguez. Tattoos: Asian writing and scorpion on the left forearm, and names and numbers on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jesus De La Torre, male, 28. Height 6 feet 5 inches, weight 241 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: Jesus Eduardo. Tattoos: “De La Torre” on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Carlos Amado Galavis, male, 32. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 205 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a cross on the neck, “Jayleen” on the right forearm, “Carlos” and “Fame” on the left forearm, and tribal designs on the back. His probation violation if for conviction of forgery, a Class 4 felony.
• Barbara Anna Guerrero, female, 26. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 125 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: 13 on the left thumb, “Hector” on the left ring finger and “Family” on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of two counts of shoplifting, both class 4 felonies.