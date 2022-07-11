As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Kami Lee Solano, female, 32. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: a rose on the right forearm, hibiscus on the right foot. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Elizabeth AnnMarie Hirales, 45. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Elizabeth A. Hilarez, Ann Hirales, Elizbeth AnnMari Hirales, Elizabeth Hirames. Tattoo: “Hirales” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Eduardo Venegas, 27. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 168 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: image of daughter on the right forearm, “Christine” and image of an Aztec warrior n the right arm, half-sleeve on the left forearm and “Venegas” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
• Alondra Hernandez Valdez, 24. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Her probation violation is for the conviction of theft, a Class 3 felony.