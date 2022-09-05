As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Claudia Oropeza, female, 37. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 275 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Claudia Christina Oropeza, Claudia C. Oropeza, Claudia Cristina Oropeza. Claudia Ponce, Claudia Christina Ponce. Tattoo on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.
• Louis Alberto Garcia, male, 40. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 367 pounds. Bald, brown eyes. Alias: Louis Garcia, Luis Garcia, Louis Albert Garcia. Tattoos: “Sofia” on the neck, “IE” on the head and a tattoo on the right arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and attempted possession of narcotic drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony.
• Amber Kay Grady, female, 32. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 154 pounds. Blonde hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: “7-11-31” on the right wrist, “West Side” on the right finger, tattoos on the right upper arm, “Landon” and a cross on the neck, tattoos on the left upper arm, stars on the foot and “Hazel Marie” on the chest. Her probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving nethamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Luis Carlos Estrada Jr., male 37. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 288 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Luis Estrada Jr., Luis Carlos Estrada. Tattoos: “Estrada” on the right shoulder, “SLA” on the right arm, “L” on the left hand, and “Zedric, Anne, Carlitos” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.