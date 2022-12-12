As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.

Heather Marie Grissom, female, 36. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 125 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Heather Mari Grissom, Heather Marie Grisson. Tattoos: clover and spider web on the right forearm, female and spad on the right leg, rose on the right foot, tribal flower and “death” on the neck, tribal designs on the left forearm, rose on the left leg, “Chase Kaden Lee” on the back, and a tribal design on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Facilitation to Commit Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 felony.

