As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Heather Marie Grissom, female, 36. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 125 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Heather Mari Grissom, Heather Marie Grisson. Tattoos: clover and spider web on the right forearm, female and spad on the right leg, rose on the right foot, tribal flower and “death” on the neck, tribal designs on the left forearm, rose on the left leg, “Chase Kaden Lee” on the back, and a tribal design on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Facilitation to Commit Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Shannon Nicole Taylor, female, 38. Height 6 feet, weight 250 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Shannon Taylor. Tattoos: “Shannon” and flowers with “unapologetically me” on the right forearm, “Roberta” on the right wrist, “Ailayjah” and “Javae” on the right shoulder, tattoo of Betty Boop on the right leg, music note on the right foot, Aries zodiac symbol on the right ear, “Walter” on the left wrist, “Patience” on the left shoulder, “Boomer” on the left leg, Pisces zodiac symbol on the left ear, and “Capricorn” on the back. Her probation violation is for the conviction of two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, both Class six felonies.
• Jimmie L. Carlson, male, 58. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 146 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Alias: James Carlson, James L. Carlson, James Loren Carlson Jr., Jamesan Loren Carlson, Jameson Loren Carlson, Jim Carlson, Jim L. Carlson, Jimmie Loren Carlson, Jimmy Carlson, Jimmy L. Carlson, Jimmy Loern Carlson, Jimmy Loren Carlson, Jimmy Loren Carlson Jr. Tattoo on the elbow. Scars on both legs. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• John Pena Anguiano, male, 48. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 195 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: John Anguiano, John P. Anguiano, Johnny Anguiano, John AnguianoPena, John Anguiano-Pena, John P. Anguino, John Angulano, Johnny, John Pena-Anguiano. Tattoo: barbed wire on the upper right arm. Scar on the right arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 3 felony.