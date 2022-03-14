As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Sarah Isabel Castanon, female, 22. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Bella Castanon. Tattoos: “323” on the left foot: semi-colon on the left thumb: diamonds, barcode, owl, lotus flower, “N” and a heart on the fingers, and dots on the toes on both feet. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Brandon Hernandez, male, 26. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 155 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal damage, a Class 6 felony, and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Rolando Meza Lopez, male, 44. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Rolando Lopez, Rolando Meza, Rohondo Meza-Lopez, Rolaldo Meza-Lopez. Tattoos: Grim reaper, skull with “1-20-95” and a skull with “1-10-78” on the upper right arm and a tribal design on the upper left arm. Scar near the right eye. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony.
• Nahiella Ramirez, female, 32. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 126 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “promise” on the pinky finger of the right hand; music notes behind right ear; “May 5, 2009,” “One Love” and music notes on the right arm, Rosary on the right ankle; wings on the back, and stars on the abdomen. Scar on the left shoulder. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempt to commit robbery, a Class 5 felony.