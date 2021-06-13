The Yuma County Justice Center took a major step to returning to normal operations earlier this month by no longer limiting access to the building to just people who have court proceedings or those needing essential services
The resumption of normal operations, including trials, was announced on June 3 in an administrative order handed down by Yuma County Presiding Superior Court Judge David Haws.
The administrative order also pertains to the three Yuma County Justice Courts, the four municipal courts and the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.
However, one thing is not changing: Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols.
All judges, staff, attorneys and visitors must still wear some type of face mask while at the courthouses regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.
“We are moving toward more normal operations, while taking the health and safety of the public and employees very seriously.” said Deputy Court Administrator Nancy Gray Eade.
Social distancing will also remain in place and anyone entering any of the court buildings will be asked a series of health screening questions. Anyone who answers “yes” to any of the questions will not be allowed inside.
If the person answering with a “yes” has a court case they will be instructed to contact their attorney or the court for further information.
In addition, weddings, which have been held outside since the pandemic began, are now once again being performed inside the Yuma County Justice Center after regular court hours with proper social distancing. However, attendance is limited to 10 guests.
Court security has been authorized to direct anyone refusing to follow the guidelines to leave the building.
In-person hearings for criminal, civil, domestic, probate and juvenile cases have resumed as well, although attorneys and the parties involved can still request a remote hearing to appear telephonically or by video.
Defendants who are in custody and still want to appear by video from the Yuma County jail can also still do so, providing it is feasible and consistent with their constitutional rights.
Evidentiary hearings, including violation of probation hearings are also now being conducted in-person. If a judge determines that an in-person hearing is necessary or constitutionally required, it will be conducted in a manner to assure appropriate social distancing of the participants as recommended by the CDC.
The courts will also continue to receive and hear emergency requests for orders of protection, injunctions against harassment, as well as petitions for emergency appointments of guardians and conservators and emergency orders in family matters.
Hearings on such motions and petitions may be heard telephonically or by video conference.
If an in-person hearing is held, it will also conducted in a manner to assure appropriate social distancing of the participants as recommended by the CDC.
Eade explained that under the new guidelines patrons wishing to make payments for court fee or fines with the Judicial Assistance Unit can do so in-person but, when possible, are asked to pay by mail or online.
While the Law Library and Self Service Center are also once again open to the public, customers are reminded that those offices can be contacted by telephone or email.
The Clerk’s Office of the Yuma County Courts will temporarily continue to accept electronic filings of motions and other documents via email in cases that don’t currently have an electronic filing process.
Under the guidelines, judges can make individualized decisions in their courtrooms regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing. For example, if a judge is having difficulty hearing an attorney speak, or a witness testify, he or she can now ask the person to remove their mask, provided there is no one around them.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.