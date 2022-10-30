The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area has announced that Cathy Douglas has been selected as its new director.
“The board unanimously agreed to appoint Cathy Douglas as our new director. We are confident of her abilities to lead this organization to even greater success,” said Shelley Mellon, chair of the organization’s board.
Charles Flynn, who has served as interim director for the past three months since the retirement of Lowell Perry Jr., noted, “After reviewing the situation for the past three months, it became clear to me that Cathy Douglas, who has worked for the Heritage Area for nearly 10 years, has already been playing a pivotal role in all aspects of operations of the Heritage Area. She is a natural to carry forward all the good work happening along Yuma’s riverfront and the downtown.”
Douglas began her work last week. Flynn will remain as a transition advisor through mid-November.