A Yuma County Superior Court judge followed the terms outlined in the plea agreement for the father who caused burn-like injuries to a 5-year-old child when she sentenced the man on Tuesday.
In doing so, Superior Court Judge Darci Weede sentenced Stanford Miller to 24 years in prison for child abuse per domestic violence.
She also gave him credit for 694 days that he has already served in custody.
“The sentence is too harsh for the crime, but it is what it is,” said attorney Richard Parks, moments before his client was sentenced.
Miller entered into the plea agreement during a hearing last month and in return for his plea of guilty, 18 other felony charges against him were dismissed.
Afterward, in response to Park’s earlier comment, Weede said that the court did not believe the sentence Miller received was too harsh for the offense.
Yuma police reported that at approximately 9:41 p.m. on May 29, 2021, officers responded to the 900 block of South 9th Avenue in reference to a report of child abuse.
During their investigation officers found a 5-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries.
The boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was reported at the time to be in serious but stable condition.
According to grand jury testimony, Miller admitted that he duct-taped the 5-year-old boy because he would not behave and that the child ripped it off himself, which is what caused the injuries.
While the 5-year-old boy said Miller used a blue flame on him, grand jury testimony also indicates that the nature of the injuries could not be confirmed.