A father who caused burn-like injuries to a 5-year-old child that could have been from ripping off duct tape or by a flame has accepted a plea offer from prosecutors.
Stanford Miller pleaded guilty to one felony count of child abuse in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. He is set to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on April 25.
Under the terms of his plea agreement Miller will receive a 24-year prison sentence. In return for his guilty plea, 18 other felony offenses against him were dismissed.
Miller is being represented by attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, while prosecutor Karolyn Kazcorowski of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office is representing the state.
Miller remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond and Superior Court Judge Darci Weede is presiding over the case.
Yuma police previously reported that at approximately 9:41 p.m. on May 29, 2021, officers responded to the 900 block of South 9th Avenue in reference to a report of child abuse.
During their investigation officers found a 5-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries.
The boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was reported at the time to be in serious but stable condition.
According to grand jury testimony, Miller admitted that he duct taped the 5-year-old boy because he would not behave and that the child ripped it off himself, which is what caused the injuries.
While the 5-year-old boy said Miller used a blue flame on him, grand jury testimony also indicates that the nature of the injuries could not be confirmed.