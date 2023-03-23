A father who caused burn-like injuries to a 5-year-old child that could have been from ripping off duct tape or by a flame has accepted a plea offer from prosecutors.

Stanford Miller pleaded guilty to one felony count of child abuse in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon. He is set to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on April 25.

