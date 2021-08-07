A new discussion group is launching in Yuma, offering participants an opportunity to make the most of their finite lives by openly conversing about death and the varying emotions the subject evokes.
Launching via Zoom Aug. 11, the Yuma Death Café is part of the larger Death Café discussion group that, since it began 10 years ago in the basement of an east London residence, has hosted more than 12,000 cafes in 79 countries.
The Yuma Death Café is slated to recur monthly, with the intention of hosting in-person cafés at the Foothills Library beginning in October.
“The intent is to have an open, respectful and safe space where we can all come together and talk about this mysterious thing called death,” said Deb Bershad, one of the cafe’s facilitators. “You’re not coming, per se, with the hope or promise that we’re going to give you a solution; it’s more about discussing and sharing our thoughts, our joys, our sorrows, whatever it is, around the topic of death. The topic of death can involve a lot of things; that’s why, as facilitators, we don’t have a set agenda. It’s open to anybody at any stage and age of life.”
A certified end of life doula focused on the non-medical care of patients, families and caregivers during death experiences, Bershad served as a hospice nurse in the San Francisco Bay Area prior to relocating to Yuma. She co-facilitates the Yuma Death Café with Joy Lovejoy, a local chaplain who served full-time at Yuma Regional Medical Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic, companioning patients during their last hours and helping families taking their first steps through the grieving process.
The Yuma Death Café is not a support group, they noted, but rather a space for individuals to find connection, ask questions and have open-ended conversation, whether or not they’re in the midst of grief.
“There’s a lot of curiosity for people that come to Death Cafes,” said Lovejoy. “It’s one of the rare places that you can just come with curiosity and that’s OK. We’re all feeling isolated, but especially if the topic’s going to be death, you can imagine how hard it is to find a venue to talk about death together and feel really connected with people around that topic.”
“It’s a very non-threatening, non-judgmental atmosphere, which gives people an opportunity to share some of those things that they’re probably really thinking about a lot inside but they’re not getting outside, they’re not sharing that with folks,” Bershad added. “The more that we can come together and learn with and from each other, and the more we can learn about these types of experiences, the better we’ll be able to respond in a positive, more healthful and constructive manner.”
According to Bershad, while the idea of death is often considered gloomy and morose, there’s another side of the topic, and both are worth talking about.
“You would be surprised at how much laughter we share at a Death Café,” said Bershad. “That’s one of the gifts of it – it allows us to relax and let down our defenses. Death is around us, we’re dying more each day, why not live the best life that we can live now and also have a little fun in the process. We share all emotions at a Death Café – we share joy, sadness, sometimes regrets. It’s a safe place to experience all of the emotions, which are what make us human beings.”
The facilitators noted that the Yuma Death Café is not pushing an agenda, “here to preach or to focus on religion,” and welcomes individuals of all backgrounds to participate in the dialogue.
“We hope this is a valuable service for our community,” said Bershad. “We just want to offer the most open, non-threatening atmosphere; we don’t want anyone to feel that there’s any pressure to think or act in a certain way.”
To learn more about the Yuma Death Café, receive updates on upcoming events or ask questions ahead of the Aug. 11 café, visit www.YumaDeathCafe.info.