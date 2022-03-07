Yuma debuts Yuma Click & Fix app

Yuma has launched Yuma Click & Fix, an application that allows residents to submit requests for service with their mobile devices and computers.
Powered by SeeClickFix, the tool allows residents to document problems ranging from graffiti to potholes within the city’s boundaries. In addition, this new platform allows city staff to manage issues reported from start to resolution engaging residents throughout the process.
Whenever Yuma residents see something that needs to be addressed, such as potholes, damaged street signs, graffiti, street light issues or park maintenance, they can now submit a request via a few simple clicks on their mobile device or computer.
Users can include photos as well as a detailed description with their request, which will help resolve requests quickly and efficiently. The request is then sent directly to the appropriate city department for follow up. Users receive real-time updates on the city’s progress on resolving the issue.
Yuma Click & Fix provides staff with a centralized system for managing reported issues. It works seamlessly with existing service requests software used by the city, reducing the need for staff to input information from online forms and allows for more effective response time and tracking of issues.
The app is free to the public and can be accessed through the city’s website at yumaaz.gov/YumaClickFix. As soon as next Wednesday, March 9, the mobile app will be available to download through the App Store on iPhones and Google Play on Android phones.
“We are excited to roll out the Yuma Click & Fix application. This is just one more way residents can engage and communicate with the city,” said Deputy City Administrator Jennifer Reichelt. “This new tool allows residents to be our eyes and ears throughout the community and keep us informed of issues that need to be addressed.”
As a reminder, Yuma Click & Fix should only be used for reporting non-emergency issues. In the event of an emergency always call 911.
USING YUMA CLICK & FIX
Submitting a request is quick and easy. Users should go to the Yuma Click & Fix web portal or mobile app and select a category/issue that best fits their concern. Users are then prompted to provide a location, upload a photo (if desired), and describe the issue. Once the necessary information is inputted, users can submit their request.
If submitting a request for the first time, users will be asked to either create an account or submit as a guest or anonymously. Users will only be provided status updates on their request if an email address is provided.