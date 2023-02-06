A Yuma man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7.
According to a news release from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the dead man has been identified as Joshua Bingham, 34.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Yuma man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7.
According to a news release from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the dead man has been identified as Joshua Bingham, 34.
At about 4:38 a.m., YCSO responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. The initial investigation revealed a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and a silver 2018 Honda Civic were both traveling on Highway 95 when they collided head-on. The Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and collided with the Honda Civic that was traveling northbound, YCSO said.
The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as Bingham, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Santa Fe were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
This case remains under investigation, and YCSO said alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information about this case, is urged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 71F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny. High 71F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.