To exercise responsibility amid looming uncertainties posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the executive board of the Yuma Educators Summit (YES) is postponing its upcoming conference, scheduled for June 25-26 at Kofa High School, until a later date in 2021.
“We wanted to keep our options open,” said summit secretary Jessica Casey. “But there are so many unknowns that it seems irresponsible for us to bring hundreds of educators together with the current state of things.”
The event’s keynote speakers Lisa Yee, LaQuisha Hall and Alma Sandigo plan to be part of the 2021 summit. According to YES, individuals who have submitted breakout session proposals will be among the first to be invited to participate in next year’s conference as well.
Summit guests who have registered for the 2020 event have the option to receive a refund or apply their registration to the 2021 summit. These arrangements, as well as any other inquiries, can be made by contacting YES at contact@yesyuma.org.
“The support of this community has blown us away over and over again,” said the summit’s president and founder Josh Cecil. “The financial contributions from businesses and foundations are safe and in good hands. We’ll be back for 2021 with a phenomenal event to make Yuma proud.”